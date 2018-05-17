MacroAsia reports 15% revenue jump

MacroAsia Corporation (MAC) said on Wednesday its revenues in the first quarter increased 15 percent from a year earlier to P794 million, driven by a 44-percent growth in its ground handling activities and by a 4-percent hike in its core inflight catering business.

“For the first three months of 2018, ground handling revenues rose to P289 million, compared to P201 million in 2018. Inflight meal revenues, arising from mostly foreign airline clients, rose to P384 million compared to P368 million last year,” MacroAsia said in a disclosure to the local bourse.

“Its revenues from non-inflight accounts declined by 20 percent though, from P75 million in 2017 to P61 million in 2018, as it is currently constrained by production capacity issues,” it added.

Meanwhile, the maintenance, repair and overhaul joint venture company Lufthansa Technik Philippines (LTP), where it holds a 49 percent stake, posted flat revenue of P2.06 billion compared with the P2.07 billion recorded in the first quarter of 2017.

LTP’s net income dipped to P491 million from P512 million in the first quarter of last year, MacroAsia said.

The company said it ended the first quarter with a net income of P233 million, down 22 percent from last year.

“While this performance appears weak compared to 2017, the non-recurring provisions and the one-off startup costs absorbed in the first quarter are poised to open up a stronger performance ahead, as revenues are surely poised to grow due to the expanded client portfolio that has been prepared for servicing in Q1,” MacroAsia said.

The company said it is getting ready to start its ground handling service at terminal 2 of the Mactan Cebu International Airport, which is scheduled to open next month.