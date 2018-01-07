Macron on first official China visit

PARIS: In Mandarin, Emmanuel Macron’s name is rendered “Makelong,” or “the horse vanquishes the dragon”—an encouraging image for the French president as he heads to China on Sunday hoping to forge closer ties with President Xi Jinping. During the three-day trip which begins Monday, Macron plans to seek a “strategic partnership” with Beijing, notably on terrorism and climate change, an official in the president’s office said. In particular, France is hoping Beijing will join it in playing a decisive role in implementing the Paris accord to fight climate change after the US pullout pledged by President Donald Trump. Although China is the world’s biggest polluter, it is also the biggest investor in clean energy technologies. Macron also said this week that China had a key leadership role to play in easing the crisis provoked by North Korea’s nuclear program, following Trump’s escalating war of words with Kim Jong-Un. Macron will also ask Beijing to help support the G5 Sahel force being created with forces from Mali, Chad, Burkina Faso, Niger and Mauritania, tasked with fighting jihadist forces spread across an area of desert the size of Europe. China has already become a key business partner across Africa, with total investments reaching $31.6 billion in 2016 in projects including railways, highways, ports and power stations.