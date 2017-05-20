Macron to receive Italian PM ahead of G7 talks

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron will meet Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni in Paris ahead of next week’s G7 summit in Sicily, the French leader’s office said Saturday.

The newly elected Macron and the Italian premier will make a joint declaration on Sunday ahead of a dinner at the Elysee Palace.

The meeting comes days before the G7 summit in Taormina, Sicily, on May 26-27, bringing together the leaders of the United States, Japan, Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Canada.

One of the main topics at the G7 is expected to be climate change and a US threat not to ratify the 2015 Paris Accord.

US President Donald Trump, who has previously described global warming as a “hoax” perpetrated by China, said prior to winning office he wants to “cancel” the 196-nation Paris agreement to rein in global warming by curbing emissions from burning oil, coal and gas.

The White House has said Trump will not announce his decision on the Paris Agreement until after the G7.

In contrast to the US president, the leaders of Germany and Canada, as well as Macron, are viewed as champions of the climate cause. AFP