Mactan terminal nearly complete by month’s end

Terminal 2 of the Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) is expected to be 93.5-percent complete by the end of January, five months before it begins operations, operator Megawide Construction Corp. on Monday.

“Construction is actually ahead of schedule. We’re expecting 93.5-percent completion by end January and full completion by early second quarter,” Megawide Corporate Communications Officer Anna Salgado told The Manila Times.

“Terminal 2 will open by June, as per concession agreement. GMR-Megawide Cebu Airport Corp. will perform operational checks leading up to the launch to ensure we deliver service levels that are expected of the ‘World’s Friendliest Airport,’” she added.

Once finished, the new terminal is expected to have an annual capacity of 4.5 million. It will serve all international flights with eight aerobridge-equipped aircraft parking stands.

The company said earlier that the GMR-Megawide consortium will pursue its P209-billion unsolicited proposal for the 50-year development of MCIA, which includes a second independent parallel runway.