Madagascar plague death toll climbs to 74

ANTANANARIVO: An outbreak of highly contagious plague has claimed 74 lives in Madagascar over the past two months with the capital particularly affected, according to a new official toll published on Tuesday. A total of 805 cases have been reported on the Indian Ocean island nation since August, the health ministry said in a statement. Madagascar has suffered plague outbreaks almost every year since 1980—typically between September and April—and are often sparked by rats fleeing forest fires. The current outbreak is unusual as it has affected urban areas—especially the capital Antananarivo—increasing the risk of transmission, according to the World Health Organization. It has sparked panic despite the government appealing for calm.

Advertisements

AFP