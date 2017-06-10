(An Ekphrastic Poem)

I am body, mind and soul

Made in the Philippines,

Vicariously reassembled

In Hollywood and Disney Land,

Physically transplanted

In the Statue of Liberty’s

Verdigris-patinated arms,

Recycled Into the Great

American Nightmare,

And exported back and

Quickly dumped on Smokey

Mountain in the third-world

Country of my original

Manufacture as used, soggy,

Stinking brown merchandise

Relabelled as white trash.

* Made in the Philippines, artwork by Matt Manalo, member of the Filipino American Artists Directory who received a BFA in Painting with a minor in Art History from the University of Houston.