(An Ekphrastic Poem)
I am body, mind and soul
Made in the Philippines,
Vicariously reassembled
In Hollywood and Disney Land,
Physically transplanted
In the Statue of Liberty’s
Verdigris-patinated arms,
Recycled Into the Great
American Nightmare,
And exported back and
Quickly dumped on Smokey
Mountain in the third-world
Country of my original
Manufacture as used, soggy,
Stinking brown merchandise
Relabelled as white trash.
* Made in the Philippines, artwork by Matt Manalo, member of the Filipino American Artists Directory who received a BFA in Painting with a minor in Art History from the University of Houston.
