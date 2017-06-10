Saturday, June 10, 2017
    • The Manila Times Online
    • The Manila Times Online
    You are at:»»»Made in the Philippines

    Made in the Philippines

    0
    By on The Sunday Times Magazine

    (An Ekphrastic Poem)

    I am body, mind and soul
    Made in the Philippines,
    Vicariously reassembled
    In Hollywood and Disney Land,
    Physically transplanted
    In the Statue of Liberty’s
    Verdigris-patinated arms,
    Recycled Into the Great
    American Nightmare,
    And exported back and
    Quickly dumped on Smokey
    Mountain in the third-world
    Country of my original
    Manufacture as used, soggy,
    Stinking brown merchandise
    Relabelled as white trash.

    * Made in the Philippines, artwork by Matt Manalo, member of the Filipino American Artists Directory who received a BFA in Painting with a minor in Art History from the University of Houston.

    Share.
    loading...
    Loading...

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.

    Leave A Reply

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.