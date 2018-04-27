Madison, Capadocia pull off Crankit Open reversals

American Kane Madison came away with a dominant 6-1, 6-2 victory over second seed Aileen Rogan while Jade Charito Capadocia wore down No. 3 Patricia Velez in the tiebreak and hacked out a 3-6, 7-5, 10-6 victory as they barged into the quarterfinals of the PPS-PEPP MAC’s Crankit Open Tennis Championships at the PCA courts in Paco, Manila yesterday.

A wild card entry, the 16-year-old Madison got past qualifier Patricia Lim, 6-2, 6-0, in the first round then surprised Rogan with her variety of shots to fashion out the straight-set victory for a Last 8 clash with fifth-ranked Clarice Patrimonio, who whipped Bea Acena, 6-1, 6-2.

Charito Capadocia, on the other hand, proved steadier than Velez in the pressure-packed stage, coming away with key hits to snatch the victory for a showdown with Ma. Regina Santiago, who also booted out No. 7 Miles Vitaliano, 6-0, 6-0, in the upper half of the women’s draw in the event sponsored by Palawan Pawnshop-Palawan Express Pera Padala headed by president/CEO Bobby Castro and the MAC’s Crankit Foundation of Australia, led by MCTA (MAC’s Crankit Tennis Academy) founder-coach Patricia Concon-Puzon.

Top seed Khim Iglupas, meanwhile, cruised to a 6-1, 6-0 romp over Denise Bernardo to lead the quarterfinalists, who include No. 8 Frances Santiago, who thumped Rafaella Villanueva, 6-3, 6-1; No. 6 Shaira Rivera, who ousted Macie Carlos, 6-1, 6-1; and recent Brookside Open winner Marian Capadocia, who crushed Jastine Maneja, 6-0, 6-0.

In men’s play, No. 1 Johnny Arcilla blasted junior star John David Velez, 6-0, 6-3, to advance to the quarters along with No. 8 Noel Damian, who repulsed Joseph Victorino, 5-7, 6-1, 10-4; third seed PJ Tierro, who held off Jimmy Tangalin, 6-4, 6-2; No. 6 Vicente Anasta, who scored a 6-3, 2-1(ret.) win over Mark Alcoseba; fifth seed Bryan Otico, who survived Rodolfo Barquin, 1-6, 6-3, 11-9;

Rolando Ruel Jr., who dominated Gabriel Tiamson, 6-1, 6-2; and second seed and reigning Brookside Open champion Jeson Patrombon, who scored a 2-0(ret.) victory over John Altiche in the P580,000 event backed by Dunlop, Happy Pet Products, Rep. Patrick Aquino, Tan Yan Kee Foundation, Pacific Cross, Secure Storage, The Catalog Shopper, Sea King, DWIZ 882 AM, Positive Session, Silver Screen and Brohood.

Patrombon and Tierro, meanwhile, edged Jigo Pena and Alberto Villamor, 7-5, 6-1, to advance to the men’s doubles semis with Anasta and Fritz Verdad, who trounced Joseph Arcilla-Kim Saraza, 6-2, 6-3; Mac Alcoseba and Damian, who beat Sebastien Lhuillier-Ruel, 6-1, 6-3; and Johnny Arcilla and Otico, who prevailed over Bryan Saarenas-Kristian Tesorio, 6-1, 7-6(2).