Madrid dealt blow as Catalan divide widens

BARCELONA: With their leaders in exile or jail, Catalan separatists scrambled on Friday (Saturday in Manila) to reap the benefits of defeating Spain’s central government in a divisive regional election.

Madrid had called Thursday’s poll after secessionists declared independence on October 27, in Spain’s worst political crisis since democracy was reinstated following dictator Francisco Franco’s death in 1975.

The vote had been anticipated as a potential moment of truth on Catalonia’s independence question, a hugely divisive issue for the wealthy northeast region, that has rattled a Europe already shaken by Brexit.

But there was a lingering feeling Friday that it had raised new questions—such as how the separatists planned to govern, and whether the upheaval of the past weeks was now simply on hold.

What was clear was that the move to call snap polls appeared to backfire against Spain’s Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy.

Ousted regional president Carles Puigdemont picked up where he had left off in the tug-of-war with his nemesis, calling on Rajoy to hold talks in Brussels, where he has sought self-imposed exile, or anywhere else in Europe—barring Spain, where he faces arrest.

He also called on the European Union, which has so far sided with Rajoy, to hear out the independence camp.

“I only demand to the European Commission or other European institutions, to listen, to listen to the Catalan people, not only the Spanish state,” he told reporters in Brussels.

Puigdemont’s statement was in line with his strategy throughout the crisis, positioning himself as an equal to the Spanish prime minister and seeking recognition from the international community.

But the appeal fell, once again, on deaf ears.

Rajoy rejected the call to meet Puigdemont, as he warned the new Catalan government should fully respect the law.

The European Commission declined to comment.

Puigdemont’s Together for Catalonia list secured the best result of the three separatist groupings.

How the independence camp intends to rule remains a mystery, however. Puigdemont faces charges of rebellion, sedition and misuse of funds in Spain.

Other independence leaders, including Puigdemont’s former deputy Oriol Junqueras, are behind bars pending trial.

And a Spanish judge on Friday expanded a probe into the secessionist bid to include another six independence leaders, including former regional president Artur Mas, in a written ruling seen by Agence France-Presse.

To govern together, the three separatist lists must reach an agreement after running on separate tickets with key candidates making acrimonious accusations against each other.