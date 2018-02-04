Maduro calls for election date

CARACAS: Venezuela’s unpopular President Nicolas Maduro on Saturday urged officials to set a presidential election date in 48 hours’ time for a vote that he’d like to see take place within another week. “I am urging the Constituent Assembly (a super-legislature stacked with Maduro loyalists) and the Elections Board to set a date hopefully Monday for the elections,” he told supporters after the small Marxist-Leninist Tupamaro Party endorsed him for re-election in the crisis-hit South American country. The snap poll is to happen sometime before the end of April, after the Constituent Assembly announced last week the vote was being brought forward from December. The Supreme Court, which critics say systematically bows to Maduro, has barred the opposition coalition from fielding a candidate under its banner, and banned several prominent opposition figures from participating.

AFP