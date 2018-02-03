Maduro gears up for re-election

CARACAS: Venezuela’s unpopular President Nicolas Maduro got the seal of approval from his ruling party on Friday (Saturday in Manila) to stand for re-election against a weakened opposition barred from fielding a united rival candidate. The snap poll is to happen sometime before the end of April, after the Constituent Assembly announced last week the vote was being brought forward from December. The Supreme Court, which critics say systematically bows to Maduro, has barred the opposition coalition from fielding a candidate under its banner, and banned several prominent opposition figures from participating. The opposition says the moves are designed to engineer a second term for Maduro. The ruling Socialist Party, which Maduro leads and which is holding a congress, on Friday officially voted to make the president its candidate for the election.

AFP