‘Madz Et Al’ Choral fest at CCP in May

THE Philippine Madrigal Singers and the Cultural Center of the Philippines present “Spirit of Asean, The Madz Et Al Choral Festival 2017,” from May 19 to 28 at the Tanghalang Aurelio Tolentino (CCP Little Theater). The event is held in connection with the Philippine hosting of the Asean 2017, and coincides with the Asean’s 50th founding anniversary.

The Madz Et Al, a brainchild of National Artist for Music and Founder of the Philippine Madrigal Singers Andrea Veneracion, is a network of choirs led by members and alumni of the Madz.

This network stages what is today the Philippines’s biggest and longest running choral festival, bringing together almost a hundred choirs in aweek-long series of performances annually for over thirty years now.

This year, the festival will showcase various choral works from different member Asean countries such as Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia, Thailand, Brunei, Myanmar, Malaysia, Laos and the Philippines.

One country is featured in every show for both matinee and gala. Each participating choir looks forward to not only bring outstanding music to its audiences but to strengthen its ties with other participants, thus helping promote Asean 2017’s theme, “Partnering for change, engaging the world.”

For tickets, call the CCP Box Office at 832-3704.