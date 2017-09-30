Maersk Container chief leaves post

Maersk Container Industry (MCI) has confirmed that its chief executive officer (CEO), Stig Hoffmeyer, has stepped down from his position to seek new challenges outside Maersk.

An MCI representative reported that a search is ongoing to find the successor to lead the company in its further development with a continued focus on innovation, its external customer base and unlocking strong synergies within the transport and logistics division.

Hoffmeyer joined AP Moller-Maersk in 1996 and has over the past 21 years held various CEO positions.

He started his tenure in AP Moller-Maersk in charge of Dansk Industri Syndikat A/S (DISA), after which he headed up the Rosti Group followed by Maersk LNG and Maersk FPSOs in 2010.

In August 2014, he took on the role as CEO of MCI.

During his years in MCI, he established a well-functioning production organization and has improved the quality of containers as well as the advanced refrigeration units.

A key milestone was reached this year when MCI turned profitable.

In his assignments, Hoffmeyer had improved results, completed various turnarounds and divestitures successfully, and has as CEO of Maersk FPSOs ensured a continued smooth and safe operation of the company.

A Maersk Container Industry spokesperson said the CEO position will be filled and announced “in due course.”

Hoffmeyer, CEO of Maersk Container Industry, said: “Looking back at 21 years in Maersk, it has been a privilege leading a number of very different businesses.”

“I am grateful for the company’s trust and support over the years. It has made it possible to mobilise Maersk colleagues towards a shared vision and winning together as a team,” he added.

Søren Toft, chief operating officer of the transport and logistics division of AP Moeller–Maersk, said: “We are grateful to Stig for his contribution during his long service and we wish him all the best in his new endeavours.”