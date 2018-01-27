Maersk, IBM form joint venture

Global logistics and shipping company Maersk recently formed a joint venture with technology firm IBM to adopt blockchain technology.

Maersk said its adoptation of blockchain would address the need for transparency and simplicity in the movement of goods across borders.

It added that it’s expected to create a global trade digitization platform built on open standards.

“This new company marks a milestone in our strategic efforts to drive the digitization of global trade,” Maersk Chief Commercial Officer Vincent Clerc said in a statement.

“The potential from offering a neutral and open digital platform for safe and easy ways of exchanging information is huge, and all players across the supply chain stand to benefit,” he added.

According to Maersk, the joint venture will enable both companies to commercialize and scale their solutions to a broader group of global corporations.

It will include end-to-end supply chain visibility and paperless trade.

The Singaporean and Peruvian customs bureaus will also explore collaboration with the platform to facilitate trade flows and enhance supply-chain security, Maersk said.

Michael White, former president of Maersk Line in North America, will be the CEO of the new company, which will be based in New York.