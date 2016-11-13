Magbag, Enero lead PH swim team to Universiade

Philippine Swimming League (PSL) standouts Drew Benett Magbag of University of the Philippines and Sean Elijah Enero of Mapua Institute of Technology will spearhead the country’s campaign in 29th Summer World University Games to be held next year in Taipei, Taiwan.

PSL President Susan Papa and Federation of School Sports Association of the Philippines (Fessap) Universiade monitoring and preparation committee chairman Robert Calo announced the 87 swimmers – 44 male and 43 female – seeing action in the Taiwan Universiade.

PSL staged Universiade tryouts since last year in the different parts of the country including

Bicol, Aklan, Capiz, Baguio, Mindoro, Iloilo, Davao and National Capital Region.

“We had our tryout since July 2015 to give chance to as many swimmers as we can. We ended the tryout September 2016 and came out of 87 total swimmers. We hope to fill out the total of 105 swimmers,” said Papa.

“We are delighted to come out with more swimmers now in the 2017 rather than two years ago, i guess more swimmers are realizing that it is the second largest competition in the world next to Olympics. More swimmers are aware that it is far better than the SEA Games and the Asian Games,” she added.

Besides Magbag and Enero, the other members of the men’s team are Mhikcoloe Dominique Abina, Emmanuel Adornado, Ernest Raphael Arceo, Joshua Balinas, Gian Daniel Berino, Michael Bunag, Christian Andre Catacutan, Louie Martin Cesdoiro, David De Layola, Emmanuel Rome Ysalakan Dela Cruz, Ryan Dimayuga, Lans Rawlin Donato, Sean Malachi Enero, Roger Dante Giron, Joshua Klein Gulayan, James Peter Hernandez, Jeffrey Michael Hirao, Leonard Licudo, Jan Vincent Llaguno, Randy Llantino, Alfred Karl Maglabe, Namahig Asa Mahiwo, Michael Martin, Christen Mercado, Jason Mirabueno, Sa­muel Gregory Ongjoco, Sean Ortega, Marvin Paralisan, Martin Pupos, Nathan Cheng, Raymund Sevilla, Kobe Soguilon, Jux Solita, Joshua Casino, Guillermo Cle­mente IV, Christian Dimacu­langan, Rogelio Frias, John Gurango, Joshua Junsay, Jose Lavina, Robi Mangi­linan and Christopher Wong.

The women’s squad is composed of Ma. Claire Adorna, Priscila Aquino, Leichelle Buenaventura, Rome Corpuz, Celine Cusing, Gianna Data, Alic Dela Cruz, Annyka Dela Cruz, Princess Estal, Ma. Eliza Estrecho, Carmenrose Matabuena, Angelica Medrano, Jazmine Mirasol, Isabella Olivares, Trisha Oliveros, Jaymee Ortega, Andrea Pacheco, Julian Pupos, Roerena Quesada, Macy Reyes, Joy Rodgers, Stephanie Sablan, Alliah Saliendra, Ana Tan, Julianne Torres, Martina Villanueva, Aubrey Ybanez, Genevieve Zamora, Joanah Alquizar, Elizabeth Belarmino, Frances Cabrera, Maurize Dabi, Katrina Garcia, Aresa Lipat, Mia Mantaring, Chloe Medina, Love Muyalde, Mary Jho Muyalde, Gwen Prejula, River Salonga, April Sipalay, Wina Tecson and Helena Teope.

“PSL Honorary Chairman Sen. Nikki Coseteng, who has been the head delegation of swimming since 2011 Universiade is now beginning to process the buying of airfare tickets for the athletes and officials. Fessap David Ong is happy of the early preparation of swimming team and gave the go signal to Coseteng,” Papa stressed.

Papa and Calo met to choose the qualified swimmers from the PSL- PISCUAA tryout and the tryouts made by PSL since July 2015.

“The swimmers are excited and beginning to practice and get the experience to compete with the World best swimmers and at least give their full potential and beat their best times. It is not all about winning but to get the experience of different cultures of each country, that alone the Filipino swimmers are already winners,” ended Papa.