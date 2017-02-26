Magbag, Puyo lead Universiade-bound tankers

Veteran international campaigners Drew Benett Magbag and Arian Neil Puyo will spearhead the 56-man Philippine Swimming League (PSL) team seeing action in the 29th Summer World University Games 2017 scheduled in August in New Taipei City, Taiwan.

PSL President Susan Papa and Federation of School Sports Association of the Philippines (FESSAP) Executive Vice President Roberto Milton Calo have already finalized the official list of the swimmers as well as the number of coaches and officials in a meeting on February 19.

There will be 33 participants in the men’s division and 23 in the women’s class while former Senator and PSL Chairman Nikki Coseteng will be the delegation lead for swimming along with 15 other officials and coaches.

“We are happy to put up the swimming team and officials by now with their airfare are being purchased,” said Coseteng.

Magbag has been a regular fixture in international competitions, winning medals in the Indian Ocean All-Star Challenge in Perth, Australia; Winter Kanto Swimming Championship in Tokyo, Japan; and the star-studded 2016 Hamilton Aquatics Winter Long Course Swimming Championship held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates where Rio Olympics gold medalist Adam Peaty of Great Britain also participated.

He will be plunging into action in his pet events men’s 50m breaststroke and 200m breaststroke.

For his part, Puyo was part of the Philippine team that competed in the 18th Asean University Games in Singapore.

In Taiwan Universiade, Puyong takes part in the men’s 200m backstroke.

“Our swimmers are trai­ning hard for this competition. We are confident; they will perform well to the best of their ability. It’s going to be a lifetime experience for our swimmers to compete in this big event,” stressed Papa.

The other tankers in the men’s division are Mico Abina, Juan Carlos Abad, Suryc Alcantara, Ernest Arceo, Gian Berino, Joaquin Burgos, Christian Catacutan, Louie Martin Cesdoiro, Nathan Cheng, Lawin Decera, David De Layola, Emmanuel Rome Dela Cruz, Ryan Dimayuga, David Dy, Renz Gawidan, Roger Dante Giron, Joshua Gumban, William Lara, Jan Vincent Llaguno, Alfred Maglabe, Namahig Asa Mahiwo, Brandon Martin, Michael Martin, Jason Mirabueno, Samuel Ongjoco, Martin Pupos, Raymund Sevilla, Kobe Soguilon, Jux Keaton Solita and Justin Albert Belarmino.

The World University Games otherwise known as the Universiade is the second largest sporting event in the world – next to the Olympic Games.

It is an international sports and cultural festival being held every two years, has 11 compulsory sports and 14 compulsory disciplines.

Some 10,622 delegates participated in the 2011 edition in Shenzhen, China and 174 countries competed in the 2003 Games in Daegu, South Korea.