Magcalayo, Fortuna secures 2018 Jack Nicklaus Junior meet berths

The 2018 Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines (JGFP) International Qualifier Tour completed its first four round last week after holding two weekend sessions at various courses last January 27 and 28 and February 10 and 11.

The venues were the Riviera Golf Club, Southlinks Golf Club, East Ridge Golf Club and Ayala Greenfield Sports and Leisure Club.

Jolo Magcalayo and Mikha Fortuna were awarded the two nominated slots for the 2018 Jack Nicklaus Junior Championship scheduled in June.

Magcalayo carded 138 points in the boys 15 to 18 years old division while Fortuna shot 141 in the girl’s side in the same age bracket.

The following players notched the best two round scores out of four rounds for each age group: Boys 15-18 – Magcalayo (138), Aidric Chan (140) and Carl Corpus (146), Girls 15-18 – Mikha Fortuna (141), Bernice Olivarez-Ilas (145) and Nicole Abelar (151), Boys 13-14 – Tae oo Kim (145), Jed Dy (147) and Miguel Olivarez-Ilas (150), Girls 13-14 – Annyka Caybyab (149), Sam Dizon (150) and Maffy Singson (155), Boys 11-12 – Zachary Castro (138), Dylan Castillo (157) and Santino Pineda (162), Girls 11-12 – Rianne Malixi (155), Jodi Castillo (197) and Theresa Dela Paz (217), Boys 9-10 – Bhuvas Nagpal (161), Luis Ballesteros (170) and Vito Miravite (171), Girls 9-10 – Gabie Rosca (162), Reese Ng (165) and Celine Abalos (185), Boys 7-8 – Emil Hernandez (134) and Rajah Crisostomo (137) and Girls 7-8 – Mikaeal Dela Paz (156) and Nicole Gan (191).

The four two-day events served as the qualifying tournaments for the prestigious 2018 IMG Academy Junior World Golf Championship in San Diego, California, the 17th True Visions International Junior Golf Championship in Bangkok, Thailand, the 2018 Ciputra Junior World Golf Championship in Bangkok, Thailand as well as the 2018 Annika Invitational and the 2018 Jack Nicklaus Junior Championship both at the Mission Hills Golf Club in Donguan, China.

The qualifiers, open to all JGFP members ages 18 and below, will award one slot to the IMG Academy Junior World Golf Championship to the top player in Boys and Girls 15-18 years old, 13-14 years old, 11-12 years old, 9-10 years old, and 7-8 years old.

JGFP will shoulder the winners’ entry fees in the said tournaments.

The winners of the IMG Academy Junior World Golf Championship slots will be determined from the best six out of a maximum eight rounds of play.

The top boys and girls ages 15-18 and 13-14 will be nominated to represent the country in the 2018 Ciputra Junior World Golf Championship. The winners will be determined from the best two rounds of the fifth to eighth rounds of play.

Meanwhile, the best two finishers in the best two rounds in the first four rounds and the best two rounds of the third to sixth rounds will be nominated to the Jack Nicklaus Junior Championship and the Annika Invitational, respectively.

Philippine Airlines is the major sponsor of the tour. The other tournament sponsors include IZOD, Original Penguin by Munsingwear with Pocari Sweat as the tour’s official drink.