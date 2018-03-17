Magcalayo strikes a balance between study and sports

Rising golf star Jolo Timothy Magcalayo, 15, is aware of his immense potential in the sport but opted to honor his mother’s request for him to finish college before turning into a full-time golfer.

“My plan is to take college first because my mom doesn’t want me to skip school,” Magcalayo, who plans to pursue a degree in architecture, told The Manila Times.

Magcalayo said that timing and discipline are the key factors on how he is able to achieve balance in his life.

“I do whatever comes first like if I have an exam, I have to study first. If I have upcoming tournaments then I have to practice hard,” added Magcalayo who was among the competitors in the 71st PAL Interclub golf championship last week in Bacolod City.

The Sugar Barons may have failed to bring the men’s regular trophy back to Canlubang after finishing third to Manila Southwoods and Luisita, respectively, but Magcalayo did not disappoint his team by clinching the top individual award.

It was his second straight individual championship plum in the tournament’s centerpiece Flight Alpha division.

Magcalayo finished with a tournament-best of 41 points, equivalent to a five-under-par, at the Bacolod Golf and Country Club (Binitin) then shot a 36 at the tree-lined Negros Occidental Golf and Country Club (Marapara) for a 77-aggregate, the same score that made him finish first in Davao last year.

His teammate Luis Miguel Castro, who scored a 68-aggregate, built on 33 and 35 at Binitin and Marapara courses, respectively, finished second.

Magcalayo said the title belongs to his team Canlubang that fought hard but faltered to reclaim the title, which they held eight years ago.

“I didn’t really expect to win the individual race because what I expected was that we would win the team battle but we have bad breaks after doing everything. That’s why the team planned to have individual awards and that pushes me to do my best,” Magcalayo narrated.

Magcalayo described the men of the Sugar Barons as “one of the best teammates” he had.

Exuding passion for golf, Magcalayo named the legendary Tiger Woods as his favorite golfer.

“I want to be like Tiger Woods. He is my idol and I just want to be like him someday,” he concluded.