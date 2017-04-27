The magic of Gloria Romero

Beginning April 30, celebrated actress Gloria Romero will weave her thespic magic on television as she stars in GMA Network’s child-friendly and family oriented series Daig Kayo Ng Lola Ko.

Aiming to shape children’s values through its stories, the show narrates the magical adventures of Lola Goreng (Romero) and her grandchildren, Alice and Elvis (Jillian Ward and David Remo) who find themselves living with Moira (Chlaui Malayao), a child they find on the streets.

Tagged as the “millennial lola” because of her previous roles, Romero said she is humbled by the network’s continued trust in her. “I’m flattered kasi ako ay kinuha ulit sa ganitong klaseng concept na show. Who would have thought that at my age, I will play a role of a fairy, ‘di ba? It’s nice because light lang yung ginagawa namin. Ang cute, kasi nag-e-enjoy ako.”

In addition, she commends how the child actors are showing their love for their craft. “Sa totoo lang, itong mga batang kasama ko dito, ang gagaling. I can see their passion in acting. Minsan nahihiya nga ako kasi ako yung madalas magkamali. Sila, they can deliver their dialogues right away. Alam nila agad yung lines nila. They come to the set prepared. So, ako, nahihiya ako whenever nagkakamali ako,” she admitted.

On the other hand, the children were all smiles when they shared their working relationship with the veteran actress during the program’s press conference on Monday.

Ward said she is inspired with her stories, especially when it comes to work. “Tuwing break po namin sa set, nakakatuwa yung stories ni Ms. Gloria kasi makakahanap ka talaga dun ng inspiration para mas pagbutihan mo pa yung work mo,” the talented girl related.

Remo, meanwhile, enjoys Romero’s playful side, “Si Lola, nakakatuwa kasi makulit din siya at nakikipagbiruan sa amin. ”

Finally, Chlaui admires the simplicity and kindness of the screen legend, “Nung una, nahihiya ako sa kanya pero super bait niya and simple sa maraming bagay.”

Under the helm of director Rico Gutierrez, Daig Kayo Ng Lola Ko will showcase different stories filled with values and lessons depicted in a playful manner that children and adults alike will love. The show will also feature celebrity guests and will have no less than GMA Network’s Primetime Queen Marian Rivera-Dantes as the special guest for its pilot episode.

The show will air every Sunday, 7:30 p.m. beginning April 30.