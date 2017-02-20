Magic in the movies

The young—and young at heart—are in for magical and memorable times in the movies in the coming months as Disney announces its lineup of films in 2017.

Beauty And The Beast. The story and characters audiences know and love come to spectacular life in the live-action adaptation of Disney’s animated classic Beauty And The Beast which tells the fantastic journey of Belle (Emma Watson), a bright, beautiful and independent young woman who is taken prisoner by a Beast (Dan Stevens) in his castle. Belle befriends the castle’s enchanted staff and realize the kind heart of the true Prince within. Opens March 15.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2. The team’s adventures continue as they traverse the outer reaches of the cosmos. The Guardians must fight to keep their newfound family together as they unravel the mysteries of Peter Quill’s (Chris Pratt) true parentage. Opens April 26.

Pirates of The Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge. Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) finds the winds of ill-fortune blowing even more strongly when deadly ghost pirates led by his old nemesis, the terrifying Captain Salazar (Javier Bardem), escape from the Devil’s Triangle, determined to kill every pirate at sea. He needs to find theTrident of Poseidon, a powerful artifact that bestows upon its possessor total control over the seas. Opens May 24.

Cars 3. Blindsided by a new generation of blazing-fast racers, the legendary Lightning McQueen (voice of Owen Wilson) is suddenly pushed out of the sport he loves. To get back in the game, he will need the help of an eager young race technician, Cruz Ramirez, with her own plan to win. Opens August 23.

Marvel’s Thor: Ragnarok. Thor (Chris Hemsworth) is imprisoned on the other side of the universe without his mighty hammer and finds himself in a race against time to get back to Asgard to stop Ragnarok –the destruction of his homeworld and the end of Asgardian civilization –at the hands of an all-powerful new threat, the ruthless Hela (Cate Blanchett). Opens November 3.

Coco. Despite his family’s baffling generations-old ban on music, Miguel dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol, Ernesto dela Cruz. Desperate to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself in the stunning and colorful Land of the Dead following a mysterious chain of events. Along the way, he meets charming trickster Hector, and together, they set off on an extraordinary journey to unlock the real story behind Miguel’s family history. Opens November 22.

Star Wars: Episode 8. To keep everyone at the edge of their seats, no other information was released by Disney regarding this much-awaited film besides its opening date on December 15.