Magic tricks and adventures on TV

Halloween is not always fun for little ones—but it can be when they spend it with characters they love and adore.

Advertisements

This season, Cartoonito, currently available to SKYCable select subscribers, brings happy Halloween thoughts with toddler pleasers like “Puppy in My Pocket,” “Care Bears: Adventures in Care-a-lot,” “My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic,” “Strawberry Shortcake: Berry Bitty,” “Baby Looney Tunes” and “The Adventures of Chuck and Friends.”

Puppy In My Pocket, everyday at 8 a.m. In Pocketville, there’s a beautiful kitty princess named Ava who matches new friends, children and pets. One day, by the doing of her envious twin sister Eva, she is accidentally sent to the ‘real world’ while our protagonist, Kate, is sent to Pocketville in her place. In Princess Ava’s absence, Kate – together with her recently matched pet friend Magic, will make sure that Ava’s duties of matching children and pets continue to be conducted while Eva will try everything she can to stop them so that she can become the new princess!

Care Bears: Adventures in Care-A-lot

The show is set in Care-a-lot—the Care Bears’ home in the clouds. There, optimistic Cheer Bear and the king of fun, Funshine Bear, are the informal leaders of the Care Bears community. Clumsy but well-meaning Oopsy Bear brings his special innocence and slapstick humor, little sweetie Share Bear acts as a “little sister” who grows lollipops in her garden. Grumpy Bear adds his many inventions, his crankiness and his heart of gold to the fun. Their cute robot buddy, Wingnut, puts in his share of humorous beeps, zips and buzzes into the mix.

Using their special belly badge powers, each Care Bear in turn teaches or learns lessons about feelings and caring. Care Bears Adventures in Care-a-lot is a show that gives kids a world of laughter and fantasy fun while also helping them better understand and learn to control their own feelings.

My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic, everyday at 8:45 a.m. In the magical land of Equestria, there is a kingdom populated only by colorful ponies. Twilight Sparkle, a studious and slightly reclusive young unicorn, intends to enhance her magical abilities but at the same time she also needs to get out of those books and make some friends. In the quaint, fairytale village of Ponyville, Twilight Sparkle meets five new ponies, who will teach her about the most powerful magic of all: the magic of friendship!

Strawberry Shortcake: Berry Bitty Adventures. The Berry Bitty World is secret world that might be in any child’s backyard. It’s a wonderful place everyone wish to visit.

The new Strawberry Shortcake is a comedy/educational CG series of 22-minute episodes for girls ages three to six. The series focuses on the quirky community of Berrybitty City, a miniature town tucked into a strawberry patch. It is home to Strawberry Shortcake and her five girlfriends, all nine years old and two inches tall. The series teaches social/emotional lessons and Emotional Intelligence lessons on community life that will benefit the young audience.

Baby Looney Tunes, everyday at 9:30 a.m. Before they became the irreverent stars of the classic animated shorts, Bugs, Daffy, Sylvester, Tweety and the gang were tiny toddlers filled with wide-eyed innocence and unparalleled curiosity. These pint-sized heroes possess the charisma, humor and personality of their “adult” counterparts but with the charm and innocence of children.

For the precious Baby Looney Tunes, the whole world is shiny and new as they visit the zoo, see an aquarium, ride an airplane, share a play date and stare at the stars in a planetarium.

Abc monsters. They are big, hairy and not very scary. The ABC Monsters are on the loose and only Alice, Brian and Cherry Berry can catch them. Twenty-six cuddly ABC Monsters live within the walls of Capital Castle. Each monster represents a letter of the alphabet, but should any of the monsters go missing for longer than a day, all the letters will be wiped clean from every book in Capital Town, so it’s very important to make sure that all the ABC Monsters are safely back in Alphabet Gardens before the sun goes down.

However, this isn’t as easy as it sounds. The ABC Monsters are wonderfullycurious and happy creatures and often wander off from Alphabet Gardens to try new and fun things, invariably getting themselves lost in the process.In each adventure, Alice and her good friends Brian and Cherry Berry must search high and low for one of the missing monsters.

The Adventures Of Chuck and Friends. Chuck is a smart, adventurous, creative, funny dreamer and doer with the world at his wheels. Chuck and his friends push the limits, of their imagination and what they can build and do, with great adventures, which always end with a lesson learned and the kid trucks totally covered in mud.

The Adventures of Chuck and Friends is all about rugged action, the thrill of discovery, big adventures and, most of all, having fun with young friends.