Magical world of fairy gardening

Many of us are enamoured with mystical beings and one of those that top the list are faeries (or fairies).

Fairies are often portrayed as sweet and delicate but true fairies are actually mischievous and playful. Thankfully, you can get on their good side by creating fabulous homes and spaces for these little beings!

Ideas about the nature of mythological fairies have varied throughout the centuries. Some believe they were some version of human beings that had been defeated in an ancient battle and reduced to living in hiding. One of the pleasant legends is that fairies are born from a baby’s first laugh.

Many describe them as harmless, generally nice creatures, but just as many describe a dark side, where fairies have malicious intentions toward humans.

Because of this dual nature of fairies, common wisdom often advice designating areas at home that would please the fairies. The belief is that by appeasing them or avoiding their wrath, residents of the house will not come to harm, and may actually benefit from good deeds or favors from the fairy folk.

This idea is probably where the idea of fairy gardens come from.

If you’re interested on embarking on a new journey and diving into the world of fairy gardening, we can show you how.

Living art

Miniature fairy gardens made their debut in 1983. They started out as bonsai dish gardens that set the backdrop for mini scenery. Slowly they have evolved into various whimsical arrangements using different kinds of dwarf plants and mini items to give the illusion of a miniature world.

This art form regained popularity in the 2000’s and has become a novelty among garden enthusiasts in recent years. Fairy garden making is a nice project to introduce to your kids. It is easy, fun and a living piece of art for your home.

Creativity booster

Since we’re making enchanted gardens, the sky is the limit when it comes to inspiration. You can make a wonderland of any theme or style that tickles your fancy. Fairy garden making is a terrific way to get your creative juices flowing and stretch the limits of your mind.

Resourcefulness is an invaluable tool for making your own fairy habitat. Others spend a fortune aquiring miniature pieces but you can find different props and items that can be fitting for your little fiends. Look around the house for some old toys or even ones you can repurpose to look like small furniture. Thinking out of the box will help you stay within budget.

Tuck it away

In making your fairy garden, it is most fitting to tuck it away in a place that will pleasantly surprise your visitors. In this way, it will be more realistic and full of mystical energy. Find a place that gets ample sunlight in the morning or afternoon. Avoid those with harsh sun because it can burn dwarf plants.

Getting started

In making fairy gardens for small spaces, use small containers. Look for old teacups, bowls and baskets that can serve as your base.

You can also use old suitcases, tin boxes and the like to make a stable home.

Another great idea is to layer old terracotta or clay pots. You can use those that have been damaged and create a new look, similar to a hobbit house.

Collect different items you can use to embellish your fairy garden like small chairs, furniture houses and the like. Look for small fairy statues if you can. A place to score great deals from are clearance sales of Christmas decor like old Santa villages.

Making the scene

Compile different plants that have the same watering schedule. In this way you are sure that compatible plants are in one area.

For the base, use charcoal or bog rocks. Next, put some loose garden soil.

You need some sticky clay handy (potter’s clay). This will be used for places that are inclined and might need some sticky substrate to keep the plants upright. Put clay only on portions that are not flat.

Plant your dwarf plants into the scene. Make sure to space them out and plan the landscape before planting

Moss or grass can be used to hold everything together. Place the moss or grass in the blank spaces as a filler.

Add your finishing touches to the Fairy Garden. Be creative as you can in making a scene for them.

Lastly, water the whole thing generously to make the soil and plants set.