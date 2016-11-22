‘The Magician’ to show skills in 3rd PhilBike Expo

The 3rd PhilBike Expo, a two-day international standard trade and consumer cycling show on November 25 to 26 at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City, will showcase the skills of six-time Elite World Cup champion Kenny “The Magician” Belaey.

Esteemed as one of the biggest names in the international bike scene, the 24-year old Belaey will show new bike tricks to his Filipino fans.

“I am excited to be part of this expo since I can inspire people especially kids to try this sport,” said Belaey during a news conference on Tuesday at the Venice Piazza in Taguig City.

Besides Belaey, the other riders displaying their prowess during the event are Japanese prodigies Yu Shoji and Takumi Isogai collectively known as Superkids.

Shoji, 14, and Isogai, 15, have been making a name in the flatland scene with their flair for innovation in doing stunts.

Shoji was the 2015 Voodee Jam champion while Isogai ruled the 2014 FlatArk Expert.

“We are excited to see our kids alike play with their bikes,” said Shoji.

“I invite everyone to come and see different bikes in one place,” Belaey concluded.

PhilBike expo is the country’s first and largest trade and consumer show dedicated to the promotion and development of cycling and related industries which is organized by Phil-Bike Convention, Inc.