Maginhawa food park become arts haven

THE renowned Maginhawa food park in in Teachers Village will be revitalized and developed as the Quezon City’s arts and food hub, the QC Council announced Friday.

Ordinance 2559-2017 provides the revitalization plan for the Maginhawa Arts and Food Hub which covers the 2.2 kilometer-stretch of Maginhawa Street up to V. Luna Extension including the adjacent Malingap, Magiting and Mayaman streets.

The measure was authored by Councilor Allan Benedict Reyes of District 3, and was approved by QC Mayor Herbert Bautista on February 16 but was announced to the public two weeks later.

Reyes’ ordinance seeks to amend Ordinance 2439 which declared Maginhawa Streets and the adjacent streets as a tourism district of QC.

“With Maginhawa Street and the adjacent streets becoming one of metro’s top art and gastronomic destinations, it is but proper and fitting for the city government to support its development,” Reyes said in a statement. DEMPSEY REYES