A MAGNITUDE 3.4 earthquake hit Batanes on Sunday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

Phivolcs said the 11:20 a.m. quake west of Sabtang was tectonic in origin and 30 kilometers deep.

Phivolcs said that no damage and aftershocks were expected from the earthquake. GLEE JALEA