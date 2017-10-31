Tuesday, October 31, 2017
    Magnitude 4.1 quake jolts Catanduanes

    A Magnitude 4.1 earthquake hit Catanduanes on Tuesday, according to the Philippine Institute for Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs). The quake recorded at 11:14 a.m. was located 68 kilometers northwest of Pandan with a depth of 10 km. The origin of the quake was tectonic, Phivolcs said. Intensity 2 was felt in Legazpi City (Albay) while Intensity 3 was felt in Naga City (Camarines Sur). Phivolcs said no damages and aftershocks were expected in the region.

