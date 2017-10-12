Thursday, October 12, 2017
    Magnitude 4.1 quake jolts Isabela–Phivolcs

    A MAGNITUDE 4.1 earthquake hit Isabela province on Thursday, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

    The quake recorded at 1:36 p.m. was 16 kilometers (km) southeast of San Pablo with a depth of 22 km.

    The origin of the quake was tectonic, Phivolcs said.

    Intensity 3 was felt in Tuguegarao City, which may have caused hanging objects to swing moderately.

    Phivolcs added that there was no damage although aftershocks were expected in the region. GLEE JALEA

     

