Magnitude 4.1 quake jolts Isabela–Phivolcs

A MAGNITUDE 4.1 earthquake hit Isabela province on Thursday, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

The quake recorded at 1:36 p.m. was 16 kilometers (km) southeast of San Pablo with a depth of 22 km.

The origin of the quake was tectonic, Phivolcs said.

Intensity 3 was felt in Tuguegarao City, which may have caused hanging objects to swing moderately.

Phivolcs added that there was no damage although aftershocks were expected in the region. GLEE JALEA