Magnitude 4.1 quake jolts Isabela–Phivolcs

A MAGNITUDE 4.1 earthquake hit Isabela province on Thursday, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).
Advertisements
The quake recorded at 1:36 p.m. was 16 kilometers (km) southeast of San Pablo with a depth of 22 km.
The origin of the quake was tectonic, Phivolcs said.
Intensity 3 was felt in Tuguegarao City, which may have caused hanging objects to swing moderately.
Phivolcs added that there was no damage although aftershocks were expected in the region. GLEE JALEA
Please follow our commenting guidelines.