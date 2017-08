A MAGNITUDE 4.1 earthquake jolted Zamboanga del Norte on Saturday afternoon, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The agency said the earthquake struck 11 kilometers off Siayan at 1:03 p.m. and had a depth of 9 km. Its origin was tectonic.

Phivolcs said no damage and aftershocks were expected from the earthquake. ELSHAMAE ROBLES