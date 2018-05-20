Sunday, May 20, 2018
The Manila Times Online
    Magnitude 4.2 quake jolts Lanao del Sur

    Regions

    A magnitude 4.2 earthquake hit Lanao del Sur at 10:21 a.m. on Sunday.
    According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), the quake was located at 6 kilometers east of Wao.
    The quake had a 16 km depth of focus and was tectonic in origin.
    Intensity 3 was felt in Wao, Lanao del Sur, and Kalilangan, Bukidnon.
    Intensity 2 was felt in Baungon, Bukidnon, and Cagayan de Oro City, Misamis Oriental.
    No damages were recorded and no aftershocks were expected,

