Magnitude 4.2 quake jolts Lanao del Sur

A magnitude 4.2 earthquake hit Lanao del Sur at 10:21 a.m. on Sunday.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), the quake was located at 6 kilometers east of Wao.

The quake had a 16 km depth of focus and was tectonic in origin.

Intensity 3 was felt in Wao, Lanao del Sur, and Kalilangan, Bukidnon.

Intensity 2 was felt in Baungon, Bukidnon, and Cagayan de Oro City, Misamis Oriental.

No damages were recorded and no aftershocks were expected,