A MAGNITUDE 4 earthquake shook Sarangani, Davao Occidental at dawn on Friday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The earthquake at 4:56 a.m. had a depth of 34 kilometers and its epicenter was recorded at 235 kilometers south of Sarangani.

A magnitude 2.9 quake was also felt in San Marcelino, Pangasinan at 7:14 a.m. It had a depth of 23 km and its origin was tectonic, said Phivolcs.

The agency also said the earthquakes were not likely to cause afterschocks and damage. ELSHAMAE ROBLES