A MAGNITUDE 4 earthquake shook Sarangani, Davao Occidental at dawn on Friday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.
The earthquake at 4:56 a.m. had a depth of 34 kilometers and its epicenter was recorded at 235 kilometers south of Sarangani.
A magnitude 2.9 quake was also felt in San Marcelino, Pangasinan at 7:14 a.m. It had a depth of 23 km and its origin was tectonic, said Phivolcs.
The agency also said the earthquakes were not likely to cause afterschocks and damage. ELSHAMAE ROBLES
Please follow our commenting guidelines.