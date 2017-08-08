Magnitude 4 quake shakes Rizal, parts of Metro Manila — Phivolcs

MAGNITUDE 4 earthquakes hit Rizal and parts of Metro Manila at dawn of Tuesday, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

The agency said the first earthquake struck Pililla, Rizal at a depth of 9 kilometers at 12:31 a.m. It was followed by another that was felt in the town of Antipolo, Rizal at 1:28 a.m., with a depth of 5 km.

Phivolcs said the origin of the two earthquakes were tectonic.

Meanwhile, Phivolcs recorded Intensity 3 in Angono, and Intensity 2 in Tanay, Rizal.

Intensity 2 was also recorded in Manila and Pasig City while Intensity 1 was recorded in Quezon City.

Phivolcs said the earthquakes were not likely to cause damage and aftershocks. ELSHAMAE ROBLES