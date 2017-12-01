Magnitude 5.1 quake hits Lanao del Sur–Phivolcs

A 5.1-magnitude earthquake hit Lanao del Sur on Friday morning, according to the state-run disaster agency.

The quake hit east-northeast of Wao at 2:57 a.m. the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

It was tectonic in origin with a depth of 9 kilometers.

Intensity 5 was felt in nearby Kadingilan town in Bukidnon, Intensity 4 in Pangantukan town, Intensity 3 in Maramag town, and Intensity 2 in Cagayan de Oro City in Misamis Oriental.

A series of aftershocks ranging from Magnitude 2.5 to 3.0 followed at about 3 a.m., with the third and most recent one recorded at 4:23 a.m. in Wao.

No injuries were recorded, Phivolcs said. GLEE JALEA