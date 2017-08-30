Magnitude 5.1 quake jolts Cagayan — Phivolcs

A MAGNITUDE 5.1 earthquake hit Cagayan early Wednesday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

Phivolcs said the earthquake’s epicenter was located at 37 kilometers (km) northwest of Calayan with a depth of 9 kilometers.

The tremor at 6:08 a.m. was tectonic in origin.

Intensity 2 was felt in Laoag City, as well as in Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte and Sinait, Ilocos Sur.

Phivolcs said there was no reported damage but aftershocks were expected within the day. GLEE JALEA

