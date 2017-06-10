MAGNITUDE 5.2 quake hits Sarangani

A magnitude 5.2 earthquake shook Sarangani, Davao Occidental on Friday evening. According to Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), the earthquake began at 8:48 p.m. with a depth of 22 kilometers and the epicenter was recorded at 38 kms northwest of Sarangani. The tremor was felt at intensity 3 in some parts of the province while intensity 2 was felt in General Santos City and Glan in Sarangani. Phivolcs has warned the public about minimal aftershocks, following a recorded magnitude 1.9 after-effect in General Santos City on Saturday morning.