Magnitude 5.4 quake hits Ormoc, Leyte

A 5.4-magnitude aftershock jolted Leyte province on Monday morning, according to the state-run Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Philvolcs).

The agency recorded the aftershock at 9:41 a.m. It struck 15 kilometers (km) east of Ormoc City at a depth of 6 km. Its origin was tectonic.

Intensity 4 was felt in the towns of Mayorga and Tacloban in Leyte, while intensity 5 was felt in Kananga.

Some 50 students of Ormoc City National High School fainted because the strong aftershock. Although no injuries were reported, ambulances and medical respondents rushed to aid the victims, reports said.

A magnitude-3.3 earthquake was also recorded at 9:49 a.m. in Ormoc City, with intensity 3 felt in Kananga town.

Leyte continues to brace for aftershocks after Thursday’s 6.5-magnitude quake that killed two people and injured 72 others.

On Saturday, a team from Phivolcs went to Barangay Tonongan, Ormoc where a portion of the Leyte segment of the Philippine Fault was found.

The agency said it inspected the fault line that cuts across school buildings and residential areas, which could be dangerous for their occupants.