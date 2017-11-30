Magnitude 5 quake jolts Caraga–Phivolcs

A MAGNITUDE 5 earthquake hit Caraga in Davao Oriental on Thursday morning, the state-run Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.



The quake that struck at 9:16 a.m. was located 46 kilometers (km) southeast of Caraga. It had a depth of 23 kilometers and was tectonic in origin.



Intensity 3 was reported in Bialig City, Surigao del Sur.



No damage was recorded but aftershocks are expected within the day, according to Phivolcs. GLEE JALEA



