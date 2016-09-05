Magnitude 6 earthquake hits Agusan del Sur

A STRONG earthquake struck the province of Agusan del Sur in Mindanao on Sunday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

Phivolcs said the Magnitude 6 earthquake occurred at 10:38 a.m., with its epicenter at 19 kilometers from Talacogon, Agusan del Sur.

Phivolcs said Intensity 6 was felt in Talacogon, Agusan del Sur; Intensity 4 in Butuan City, Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur and Tagum City; Intensity 3 in Balingwan, Balingasag and Gingoog in Misamis Oriental, Bislig City and Davao City; Intensity 2 in Cagayan de Oro City and Intensity 1 in Kidapawan City.

Aftershocks and damage were expected as a result of the quake, Phivolcs said.

The agency had updated an earlier report stating that the tectonic quake had a magnitude of 5.7.

While some areas of Mindanao experienced just slight tremors, those closer to the epicenter reported more serious shaking with people fleeing outdoors for fear their houses might collapse.

PNA AND AFP