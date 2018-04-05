Magnitude 6 quake jolts Davao Oriental–Phivolcs

A MAGNITUDE 6 earthquake hit Davao Oriental on Thursday noon, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The quake, initially recorded at 5.5, struck at 11:53 a.m. and was located 31 kilometers (km) east of Tarragona. It had a 28 km depth and was tectonic in origin.

Intensity 4 was felt in Mati City, Davao Oriental; Intensity 3 in Davao and Cagayan de Oro City; and Intensity 1 in Bislig City in Surigao del Sur.

Phivolcs said that no damage was recorded although aftershocks were expected. GLEE JALEA