Thursday, April 5, 2018
    Magnitude 6 quake jolts Davao Oriental–Phivolcs

    By on Latest Stories, Today's Breaking News

    A MAGNITUDE 6 earthquake hit Davao Oriental on Thursday noon, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

    The quake, initially recorded at 5.5, struck at 11:53 a.m. and was located 31 kilometers (km) east of Tarragona. It had a 28 km depth and was tectonic in origin.

    Intensity 4 was felt in Mati City, Davao Oriental; Intensity 3 in Davao and Cagayan de Oro City; and Intensity 1 in Bislig City in Surigao del Sur.

    Phivolcs said that no damage was recorded although aftershocks were expected. GLEE JALEA


     

