Magnitude 6 quake rocks Catanduanes

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake rocked Catanduanes at 2:19 p.m. on Saturday.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the quake initially recorded a 5.9 magnitude located at 46 kilometers (km) west of Pandan town with 21 kms depth of focus. It was tectonic in origin.

Intensity 4 was felt in Legazpi City, Iriga City, Jose Panganiban in Camarines Norte and Alabat, Quezon. Intensity 3 jolted the towns of Guinayangan, Lopez and Infanta in Quezon as well as Sorsogon City in Sorsogon.

Meanwhile, Intensity 2 was felt in Lucban and Mauban, Quezon; Masbate, Masbate; Catbalogan, Samar; Palo, Leyte; Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija; and Quezon City. Intensity I was recorded in Tagaytay City; Lucena and Dolores, Quezon; Malabon City, Metro Manila; San Ildefonso, Bulacan; and Guagua, Pampanga.

No major damages were recorded but aftershocks were expected, Phivolcs said.