Magnolia escapes from Blackwater, takes top spot

Magnolia escaped Blackwater, 78-72, on Friday to take the solo lead and in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 43 Philippine Cup at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Center Ian Sangalang scored the crucial go-ahead basket in crunch time while Nards Pinto missed a game-tying lay-up in the dying seconds resulting in Magnolia’s win

The Hotshots extended their winning streak to five games for a 6-1 win-loss record.

“I know Blackwater will play their best tonight. My worry is for our team to be complacent. Although we have some lapses in the endgame, our experience and chemistry were able to help us a lot. I think win is a win. We just need to improve our execution in the endgame,” said Magnolia coach Chito Victolero.

Scores:

MAGNOLIA HOTSHOTS 78 – Ramos 14, Barroca 14, Melton 8, Sangalang 8, Pascual 7, Jalalon 6, Simon 6, Dela Rosa 6, Pingris 4, Herndon 3, Reavis 2, Gamalinda 0, Brondial 0.

BLACKWATER ELITE 72 – Belo 25, Maliksi 17, Cortez 8, Erram 6, Jose 4, Pinto 3, DiGregorio 2, Marcelo 2, Sena 2, Sumang 2, Palma 1, Cruz 0, Javier 0.

Quarter scores: 23-13, 42-29, 61-54, 78-72.