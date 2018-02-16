Magnolia expects ‘physical’ game vs GlobalPort

Magnolia takes on GlobalPort in the second game today as it keeps its aim on one of the two twice-to-beat incentives going into the quarterfinals of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 43 Philippine Cup at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Hotshots are aiming for their seventh win in 10 games after losing to Rain or Shine 95-101 last Saturday. Blackwater meets the already-eliminated Kia in the first game at 4:30 p.m.

“We have to be aggressive from start to finish that is our problem last game. We were outworked by Rain or Shine. We need to surpass the aggressiveness and effort of GlobalP­ort,” said Magnolia coach Chito Victolero.

The Batang Pier routed TNT KaTropa 99-84 last Wednesday.

“We have to control the rebounds and limit their offensive rebounding. We expect a very physical game tomorrow,” added Victolero.

Magnolia, already assured of a spot in the quarterfinals, is tied with Alaska with a similar 6-3 win-loss record in the second and third spots.

After GlobalPort, the Hotshots’ last assignment will be Meralco on February 24.

Paul Lee, who missed three games because of a sprained ankle, is expected to play against GlobalPort according to Victolero.

The Batang Pier with at 4-4 win-loss record, have only three remaining games in the elimination round.

“We will try our best and compete against Magnolia though we only had a one-day rest and preparation,” said GlobalPort coach Pido Jarencio.

Meanwhile, Blackwater shoots for its fourth victory as it takes on Kia. The Elite are upbeat after upsetting reigning champion San Miguel Beer 106-96 last week.

Blackwater, with a 3-5 win-loss record, has three games left in the elimination round.

Kia, on the other hand, is already eliminated in the race toward the playoff round with a dismal 1-7 win-loss record.