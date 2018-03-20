Magnolia rolls past NLEX to face SMB in finals

Mark Barroca and Jio Jalalon joined forces to carry Magnolia to a 96-89 win over Northern Luzon Expressway (NLEX) on Tuesday in Game 6 of the best-of-seven semifinals of the Philippine Basketball Association Season 43 Philippine Cup at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Hotshots will face defending champion San Miguel Beer in the best-of-seven finals that begins on Friday.

“First of all, I would like to thank the players for giving their best in the series. It is not easy playing against NLEX, but the players gave their best and they really wanted to win,” said Hotshots coach Chito Victolero. “It is the will and the defense of the players that brought us to the finals.”

With a slim 91-89 lead at the last two-minute mark, Barroca scored a three-point shot off a bad pass by Kiefer Ravena followed by a fast break lay-up of Jalalon that beefed up the Hotshots’ advantage, 96-89, with 1:25 remaining.

The Road Warriors faltered in the dying seconds of the game allowing the Hotshots to secure a trip to the finals—their 28th overall and 15th in the Philippine Cup.

Magnolia will be marching into the finals again since the 2013-2014 season after it won the Philippine Cup under Tim Cone.

Ian Sangalang posted 15 points and 11 rebounds, Barroca had 14 points and 10 rebounds, Jalalon 11 points and 13 assists while Aldrech Ramos and Kyle Pascual contributed 10 points apiece for the Hotshots.

NLEX’s frontline suffered a major blow in the second period after losing big man Jay-R Quinahan via a flagrant foul penalty two for hitting the driving Jalalon in the head.

Michael Miranda led NLEX with 20 points but his output wasn’t enough to help the Road Warriors force a do-or-die Game 7.

Scores

MAGNOLIA 96 – Sangalang 15, Barroca 14, Jalalon 11, Ramos 10, Pascual 10, Lee 9, Dela Rosa 9, Reavis 6, Simon 6, Herndon 4, Brondial 2.

NLEX 89 – Miranda 20, Fonacier 17, Baguio 10, Ravena 9, Mallari 8, Taulava 7, Soyud 6, Tiongson 5, Quiñahan 4, Ighalo 3.

Quarters: 20-29, 49-46, 71-68, 96-89.