Magnolia routs Columbian Dyip

Magnolia Pambansang Manok displayed fiery form from start to finish, routing Columbian Dyip, 126-101, for back-to-back wins in the Philippine Basketball Association Season 43 Commissioner’s Cup on Wednesday at the Araneta Coliseum.

Import Vernon Macklin and the Hotshots stretched their 37-18 first quarter lead to an insurmountable 69-37 before the halftime break. Magnolia was never threatened from that point onward en route to an improved 1-2 win-loss record.

“We really need to respect our opponent Columbian Dyip because they played very well in their last game,” said Magnolia coach Chito Victolero. “It’s a battle of defense versus our offense. The mindset of my players were great and we had a great start.”

Macklin, who just played the first of his last two games this week before leaving for a China basketball stint, recorded all 19 points on 7-of-8 shooting from the field in the first half on top of eight rebounds. Ian Sangalang tallied 18 points while Paul Lee finished with 17 points plus eight assists to lead the Hotshots.

Mark Barroca posted 17 points and six assists, Aldrech Ramos had 12 points while Jio Jalalon registered 11 points and nine rebounds also for Magnolia.

Import John Bailey Fields 3rd notched 22 points, 19 rebounds and four blocks to lead the Columbian Dyip, who fell to 3-3.

Scores:

MAGNOLIA 126 – Macklin 19, Sangalang 17, Lee 17, Barroca 17, Ramos 12, Jalalon 11, Dela Rosa 8, Abundo 7, Pascual 6, Herndon 5, Simon 2, Mendoza 2, Brondial 2, Reavis 0, Gamalinda 0.

COLUMBIAN 101 – Fields 22, King 19, McCarthy 12, Khobuntin 9, Tubid 9, Corpuz 8, Celda 7, Cabrera 6, Lastimosa 5, Cahilig 4, Gabriel 0, Yee 0, Ababou 0, Escoto 0.

Quarter Scores: 37-18, 72-43, 97-71, 126-101.