Magnolia routs Kia, spoils Dandan’s coaching debut

Magnolia’s second-half output matched Kia’s total production in the game as the Hotshots gave the reeling Picanto a 124-77 beating to spoil the coaching debut of Ricky Dandan in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 43 Philippine Cup on Wednesday at the Araneta Coliseum.

From a 47-49 deficit entering the break, Magnolia exploded for a 77 points production in the last two quarters behind the efforts of Justin Melton and Ian Sangalang. Magnolia limited Kia to just 30 in that stretch to book its second win in three games.

Melton tallied an all-around game with 23 points, eight assists and six rebounds while Sangalang added 21 points and nine rebounds.

The Picanto absorbed their 15th straight loss dating back last conference.

“This is our first game this year and I told the players to start it right. We made the adjustments in the second half especially on our defense against (Rashawn) McCarthy and their big men because they have so many rebounds and second chance points in the first half,” said Magnolia coach Chito Victolero.

“We were outhustled in the first quarter but we outscored them in the second half because we played good defense,” he added.

Paul Lee added 13 points while Jio Jalalon, who just recovered from a lateral collateral ligament injury, and Peter June Simon contributed 11 points apiece for the Hotshots.

Lee and Melton anchored a crucial 15-2 run to start the third period and grab a 62-51 lead with 4:47 left in that stage.

Lee, Sangalang and Simon joined forces for another 19-7 salvo to erect an 81-58 spread with 15 seconds left in the third period.

Magnolia rookie Robbie Herndon, who chipped in 14 points and seven rebounds, scored on a lay-up to give his team a 107-71 cushion with 5:02 remaining and the Picanto never had an answer to fall with 0-3 record.

The 47-point loss of Kia matched the franchise’s 81-128 defeat to Star (now Magnolia) last September 22 in the Governors’ Cup.

Jay-R Reyes led Kia with 12 points and 12 rebounds while McCarthy and Reden Celda added 11 apiece for Dandan, who replaced Chris Gavina at the helm.

Scores:

MAGNOLIA 124 – Melton 23, Sangalang 21, Herndon 14, Lee 13, Simon 11, Jalalon 11, Ramos 7, Gamalinda 6, Pingris 6, Barroca 4, Pascual 4, Dela Rosa 2, Brondial 2.

KIA 77 – Reyes 12, McCarthy 11, Celda 11, Tubid 11, Corpuz 9, Yee 6, Khobuntin 5, Paniamogan 5, Jamon 3, Caperal 2, Sara 2, Camson 0, Ababou 0, Galanza 0.

Quarters: 22-22, 49-47, 81-60, 124-77