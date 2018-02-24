Magnolia snuffs Meralco’s playoff hopes

Magnolia routed Meralco, 94-65, on Saturday in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 43 Philippine Cup at the Xavier University gym in Cagayan De Oro City. The win allowed the Hotshots to grab the second twice-to-beat advantage going into the quarterfinals.

Paul Lee led Magnolia with a balanced offense and defense to exit the elimination round at No. 2 with an 8-3 win-loss record. The Hotshots’ triumph has also eliminated the Bolts in the race toward the playoff.

Lee finished with 21 points and three steals while Ian Sangalang had 12 points and six rebounds. Rookie Robbie Herndon contributed 10 points also for the Hotshots.

Chris Newsome scored 13 points to lead the Bolts, who ended their Philippine Cup campaign with a 4-7 win-loss record. JOSEF T. RAMOS

Scores:

Magnolia 94 – Lee 21, Sangalang 12, Herndon 10, Melton 8, Simon 8, Barroca 7, Mendoza 5, Reavis 4, Pingris 4, Gamalinda 4, Brondial 4, Pascual 4, Dela Rosa 3.

Meralco 65 – Newsome 13, Sedurifa 10, Lanete 9, Caram 8, Ballesteros 6, Amer 5, Salva 4, Canaleta 4, Faundo 4, Hugnatan 2, Dillinger 0, Bono 0, Tolomia 0, Baracael 0.

Quarters: 20-15, 44-32, 68-48, 94-65.