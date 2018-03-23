Magnolia stuns San Miguel Beer, bags Game 1

Magnolia crawled out of a 20-point deficit to stun reigning champion San Miguel Beer, 105-103, on Friday in Game 1 of the best-of-seven finals of the Philippine Basketball Association Season 43 Philippine Cup at the Araneta Coliseum.

Center Ian Sangalang posted a career-high 29 points plus nine rebounds. Aldrech Ramos scattered 15 points while Mark Andy Barroca had 14 to provide the Hotshots a one-game advantage in the series.

June Mar Fajardo led San Miguel Beer with 31 points, 18 rebounds and three blocks.

Game 2 is set on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. JOSEF RAMOS

Scores:

Magnolia 105 – Sangalang 29, Ramos 15, Barroca 14, Dela Rosa 11, Herndon 8, Jalalon 7, Reavis 6, Pascual 5, Lee 4, Melton 0, Simon 0, Brondial 0.

San Miguel 103 – Fajardo 31, Cabagnot 27, Lassiter 21, Santos 19, Rosser 4, Ross 1, Pessumal 0, Espinas 0, De Ocampo 0.

Quarters: 25-33, 47-63, 75-89, 105-103.