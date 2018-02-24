Mago, Abesamis win Orchard monthly tilt

Darwin Mago and Edgardo Abesamis carded 56 Scramble points to top the February monthly members tournament of The Orchard Golf and Country Club in Dasmariñas, Cavite on February 17.

The Mago-Abesamis tandem edged out the duo of Luis Miguel Garcia and Pacifico Lim by two points after the latter finished with a 58.

Finishing third was the team of Sean Jean Ramos and Siegfred Ramos who fired a 69 during the one-day tournament held at the Palmer course layout.

Mitsuru Oikawa and Kenjiro Ishihara, meanwhile, claimed the Class B with 55 points.

John Paul Agustin and Rico Baroy trailed by three points with 58 followed by Romulo Gervacio and Restituto Martinez, who lost to the former via countback.

Class C champion Ricardo Nimo and Donel Abala sizzled with 54 while first runner-up Eduardo Paraiso and Ferdinand Carlos had 56. Second runner-up Virgilio Orozco and Ernesto Mercado finished with 58.