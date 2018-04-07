Magpantay snares FVR Golf Classic top honor

Lino Magpantay emerged as the over all men’s champion in the 3rd Fidel V. Ramos Golf Classic last March 10 at the Camp Aguinaldo Golf Club in Quezon City.

Magpantay had a gross score of 92 and established a 44 handicap via Peoria system that earned him men’s division overall title.

Ronald Santos had 61 gross score to emerge as the lowest gross winner.

Rene Estepa clinched the top honors in Group A after finishing with 57.6 points followed by first runner-up Wiggan Tapdasan with 58.

Group B champion Carlos Cepe carded 90 gross score and built a 32 handicap for a net 58 to edge out Elmer Soria by three strokes at 61.

In Group C, Jack Ligot had a net score of 56.6 to claim the title beating Babes Flores who scored 57.

Gerry Cagaoan ruled Group D by scoring a 59 net followed by second placer Erlindo Malig with 61.6 points.

Group F winner Naning Toralba sizzled with 66 to defeat Ed Ermita by one stroke (67).

Teresea Agadamas was crowned the ladies champion after scoring 63.6 against the 64.2 of first runner-up Tomi Arejola.

Former President Ramos led the ceremonial tee off of the annual charity tournament.

Orphans of soldiers and policemen who perished in combat during the battle to liberate Marawi City from terrorists will benefit from the tournament’s proceeds.