Magsayo battles Tanzanian in April

Unbeaten reigning World Boxing Organization (WBO) international featherweight champion Mark Magsayo will face Tanzanian Issa Nampepeche on April 29, as a co-main event of the Donnie Nietes-Komgrich Nantapech world title bout at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino in Cebu City.

Magsayo, 21, is considered as one of the promising young fighters today with an unbeaten card of 15 wins, 11 via knockouts.

The Tagbiliran City, Bohol native won his last fight against Mexico’s Ramiro Robles last September in Carson, California.

Nampepeche, 22, has won four different international belts in the light flyweight, super bantamweight, featherweight and super featherweight divisions. The Tanzanian is holding a 24-7-4 win-loss record with 11 knockouts.

Nietes and Nantapech will collide for the vacant International Boxing Federation flyweight belt.

JOSEF T. RAMOS