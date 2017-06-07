Magsayo to defend title vs Nicaraguan

Reigning World Boxing Organization (WBO) International featherweight champion Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo will defend his title on July 8 against Nicaraguan challenger Daniel Diaz at the IEC Convention Center in Mabolo, Cebu City.

Known as a knockout artist, the 21-year-old Magsayo wants to follow the footsteps of fellow ALA boxers and now world champions Donnie Nietes (WBO flyweight) and Milan Melindo (International Boxing Federation light flyweight).

But Magsayo’s trainer Edito Villamor is not rushing things for his ward.

“Just like Milan (Melindo), Magsayo’s time will come. We can’t use this upcoming fight against Diaz as enough basis if he’s going to secure a world title fight next,” Villamor told The Manila Times in a phone interview. “We have to evaluate everything like his defense, stamina and others.”

“We know that Magsayo has the knockout power and timing, but he still needs maturity in some other aspects,” he added. “We do not like Mark to suffer what other boxers experienced before when they lost terribly in their first world title fight.”

Magsayo is unbeaten in 16 bouts, 12 of which he won by knockout. He is coming off a technical knockout win against South African Issa Nampepeche last April 29 in Cebu City.

Diaz holds a 23-7-2 win-loss-draw record with 15 knockouts.

In the undercard bouts for the Magsayo-Diaz main event, Jeo Santisima will face unbeaten Tanzanian Goodluck Mrema in a super bantamweight bout while Prince Albert Pagara will fight Waldo Sabu of Indonesia in a featherweight fight.

In two scheduled flyweight fights, Melvin Jerusalem will battle fellow Filipino Jason Canoy while Kevin Jake Catajara will face fellow Filipino Lony Cadayday.