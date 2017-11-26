Magsayo keeps WBO international belt

Defending World Boxing Organization (WBO) International featherweight champion Mark Magsayo retained his belt after beating Japanese challenger Shota Hayashi on Saturday night via unanimous decision at the Bohol Wisdom Gymnasium in Bohol.

Magsayo fought the Japanese challenger toe-to-toe and connected most of his power shots but the challenger held his grown.

The 22-year-old fighter from Bohol, however, got a favorable 116-112 decision each from judges Edward Ligas, Edgar Olalo and Tony Pesons, keeping his undefeated record to 18 fights with 13 knockouts.

Hayashi dropped to 30-7-1 (win-loss-draw record with 18 knockouts)

In other fights, Prince Albert Pagara crushed Tanzanian Mohammed Kambaluta via second round technical knockout in a non-title super bantamweight bout, improving his win-loss record to 29-1 with 20 knockouts. Kambaluta suffered his fourth loss in 20 fights with five knockouts.

Pagara, 23, has already won third straight bout since suffering his first defeat from Mexican Cesar Juarez in Puerto Rico via unanimous decision last July 2016.

Unbeaten Jeo Santisima blasted Indonesian foe Kin­chang Kim via a first round technical knockout also in a non-title super bantamweight bout to hike his win-loss record to 15-0 with 13 knockouts. Kim dropped to 8-5-1 win-loss-draw record with two knockouts.